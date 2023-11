At 9:45 p.m. on Thursday evening, the RNC responded to an alarm call at a business in the center city area of St. John’s.

Responding officers discovered that a male suspect had broken into the business and stole several musical instruments. Officers reviewed the CCTV footage and were familiar with the suspect.

A few hours later, the 26-year-old male was spotted walking in the downtown area and was arrested for break and enter.

The male was taken to the lockup and was held to appear in court.