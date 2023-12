At 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, the RNC responded to a Mount Pearl business to a report of a theft in progress.

Officers arrived and arrested a 28-year-old male. Initially, the subject provided false identification.

Police eventually determined his identity and discovered that there was an outstanding warrant in effect.

The man was charged with providing false information and public mischief. He also faces charges of assault, theft, and breach of probation.

The subject was held for court.