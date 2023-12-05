Major curling announcement set for Wednesday

It appears a major international curling event is heading to the capital city in 2024. An announcement is set for tomorrow morning at Mary Brown’s Centre, with five-time Brier champion Brad Gushue and mayor Danny Breen in attendance.

Also in attendance is a representative from Sportsnet, who regularly carry the Grand Slam events.

The city has hosted some major curling events in recent years, including the Brier back in 2017.

Provincial tourism minister Steve Crocker is also expected to speak. NTV’s David Salter will be there.