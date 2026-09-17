Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP arrest two women in connection to robbery

Local News, News September 17th, 2026

Police in Happy Valley-Goose Bay arrested two women in relation to what police suspect was a targeted robbery early Wednesday morning. Each face criminal code charges, including robbery, assault and assault with a weapon.

Just before 1:00 in the morning on September 16th, RCMP responded to a report of an assault at a vacant lot near broomfield street. Upon arrival, police provided first aid assistance and transported the victim to seek medical attention.

Police investigation identified two suspects who fled the area after stealing items from the victim. 28-year-old, Natasha Mistenapeo was located by police and taken into custody without incident. She has been charged with robbery with other offensive weapon, assault with a weapon and two counts for failing to comply with a release order.

A 47-year-old women was also arrested and faces a single count of assault. Both were released in custody and will appear in court at a later date.

The investigation continues, anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP.