Labour and Delivery Services to Resume at James Paton Memorial Regional Health Centre

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services announced on Monday that labour and delivery services will resume at James Paton Memorial Regional Health Centre on March 18, 2024, at 8:00 a.m.

Three of four obstetricians are in place at the hospital. The midwifery and nursing team has also been established and is currently supporting clients. The required renovations on the third floor of the hospital and relocation of pediatrics and gynecology patients to the obstetrics unit are now complete.

Patients seeking obstetrical services prior to the March 18 reopening are advised to continue to proceed to the Central Newfoundland Regional Health Centre, in Grand Falls-Windsor.