Search ongoing for man reported missing from Corner Brook

Justice, News May 26th, 2026

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is appealing for help from the public in its ongoing search for Dylan Kiteley.

Kiteley, 35, originally from Ontario, was reported missing from Corner Brook on Friday, May 22. Investigators have determined that he travelled to Deer Lake in a black Chevrolet Silverado with Ontario license plate BL93 053. The vehicle was located and seized on Goose Arm Road near the dairy farm properties.

Deer Lake Search and Rescue have assisted with the search in collaboration with the RCMP. An aerial search has also been conducted. The RNC Criminal Investigation Division is looking for any witnesses or video footage (CCTV, dash-cam, cell phone) from the Goose Arm Road area between 10:30 a.m. May 20 and 5:30 p.m. May 21.

Kiteley is described as six feet tall, 230 lbs, with dark brown hair and hazel eyes. He sometimes wears glasses. Kiteley was last seen wearing a grey shirt, white cardigan, and jeans.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Kiteley is asked to contact the RNC at 709-637-4100 or their local RCMP detachment.