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Justice

Police stops unlicenced driver, seizes drugs, weapons and contraband tobacco

Justice, News

Channel-Port aux Basques RCMP arrested a 39-year-old man Friday afternoon, after a traffic stop resulted in the seizure of drugs, contraband cigarettes and a weapon.

Around 1:45 p.m. on May 22, officers received a tip from a concerned resident about a person driving without a valid licence. Police began patrols and located the described vehicle a short time later. A traffic stop was initiated, and it was confirmed that the driver did not possess a licence.

During the stop, officers also observed contraband cigarettes and arrested the driver for possession of unstamped tobacco products. A search of the vehicle also resulted in the location and seizure of a quantity of suspected cocaine, additional contraband cigarettes, a pistol-style pellet gun and items consistent with drug trafficking activities.

The vehicle was seized and impounded as the driver was operating with a suspended driver’s license. 

The driver, a 39-year-old was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in August 2026 to face charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

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