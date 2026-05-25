Natuashish RCMP responds to stabbing, woman arrested and charged

Justice, News May 25th, 2026

RCMP in Natuashish are investigating after an injured man arrived at the local detachment suffering from an apparent stab wound. Police identified and arrested 34-year-old Ketora Tshakapesh in connection with the incident.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on May 23, an injured man attended the front counter of the Natuashish RCMP detachment seeking assistance with what appeared to be a stab wound. Officers rendered immediate first aid before transporting him to the Natuashish Health Centre for medical treatment and care.

Tshakapesh, who was known to the victim and identified as the accused, was located at a residence in the area and was arrested without incident.

Ketora Tshakapesh, 34, is charged under the Criminal Code with aggravated assault. She was held in custody over the weekend to appear in provincial court today.

The investigation is ongoing.