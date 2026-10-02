Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP responds to assault, one man arrested

Justice, News October 2nd, 2026

Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP arrested a 39-year-old man Thursday evening, after responding a report of an assault in the Hillcrest Road area. Leonard Rich was charged with aggravated assault, and appeared in court Friday.

On Oct. 1, shortly before 5:30 p.m., police in Happy Valley-Goose Bay responded to a report of an assault, where the victim was struck with an object and suffered injuries as a result. Witnesses reported that the victim and suspect, who were known to each other, were arguing when the altercation became physical, and that the suspect had stuck the victim with his fists, and then with a blunt object.

The victim and witnesses were able to provide officers with a name and description of the suspect, and police began immediate patrols. Leonard Adrian Rich, 39, was located a short time later and taken into custody. He was transported to the detachment and charged with one count of aggravated assault.

Rich was held in custody overnight to appear in provincial court on Friday (October 2). He was released with court-imposed conditions, and is scheduled to make his next appearance in November 2026.

The investigation is ongoing.