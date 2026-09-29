Gander RCMP seeking public assistance to identify man in possession of stolen property

Justice, News September 29th, 2026

Police in Gander are asking for the public’s help identifying a man caught on surveillance camera redeeming lottery tickets that were previously reported as stolen. Anyone with information is asked to contact Gander RCMP.

On July 16, around 6:00 a.m., a surveillance camera at a Circle K convenience store on the Trans-Canada Highway in Gander captured a man cashing in several break-open lottery tickets that had been reported as stolen following a break and enter at a different store several hours earlier.

The man was wearing a dark-coloured jacket and a white baseball hat.

Gander RCMP is asking anyone who can identify this man to contact the detachment at 709-256-6841, or call 1-800-709-RCMP (7267).

The investigation into the theft of the lottery tickets remains active and ongoing at this time.