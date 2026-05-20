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Gander RCMP respond to break and enter in progress, male arrested and charged

Justice, News

Gander RCMP responded to a break and enter in progress at a bank on Saturday afternoon. The suspect was located inside the bank and taken into police custody without incident. Jared Slaney, 37, who was breaching prior court-imposed release conditions, was arrested and charged.

At approximately 4:05 p.m. on May 16, Gander RCMP responded to a report of a commercial break and enter in progress at the TD Canada Trust on Elizabeth Drive in Gander. The financial institution was closed to the public at the time, and the door was damaged during the break-in.

Officers arrived on site and arrested 37-year-old Jared Sidney Slaney inside the building. Police seized a knife and break and enter tools during Slaney’s arrest.

He now faces charges under the Criminal Code including breaking and entering a business with intent, and failing to comply with a condition of a release order.

The investigation is continuing.

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