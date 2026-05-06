Clarenville RCMP issues dozens of tickets during two-day traffic enforcement blitz

Justice, News May 6th, 2026

A Clarenville RCMP enforcement initiative resulted in nearly three dozen Highway Traffic Act tickets for various offences, including speeding on the Trans-Canada Highway, including in areas designated as constructions zones.

Between Friday, May 1 and Saturday, May 2 officers stopped passenger and commercial vehicles on Clarenville-area roads and the Trans-Canada Highway, looking for impaired, distracted and aggressive drivers, speeding, seat belt use, and ensuring vehicles and drivers operate safely and with the appropriate documentation.

During traffic stops conducted over the two-day period, 34 tickets were issued for traffic violations — the majority of these stops and tickets involved drivers failing to abide by the posted speed limit. A number of motorists were stopped after exceeding the posted speed limit in an active construction zone along the Trans-Canada Highway.

Two commercial school bus operators were stopped for travelling in excess of 90 km/hr in a posted 50 km/hr construction zone. Passengers were on board the buses at the time and the drivers were each ticketed under the Highway Traffic Act for driving without due care and attention.

One motorist was stopped and ticketed for driving with a suspended driver’s licence, while another was found operating an unregistered vehicle. Additional tickets were issued to drivers for moving violations, including failing to signal a lane change, passing in an area prohibited by sign and failing to stop at a stop sign. Officers also handed out a warning to an operator for a vehicle defect.

Police were happy to report that none of the motorists stopped were driving while impaired