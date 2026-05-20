Bay Roberts RCMP arrests impaired driver after vehicle collides with residence in Bareneed

Justice, News May 20th, 2026

Bay Roberts RCMP arrested a 22-year-old woman for impaired driving after responding to a collision that resulted in significant property damage Friday on evening.

At approximately 8:00 p.m. on May 15, police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Bareneed Road. A black pickup truck collided with a residence, causing extensive damage to both the structure and the vehicle. The crash resulted in a temporary closure to Bareneed Road.

The driver, a 22-year-old woman, was not injured in the collision but exhibited clear signs of intoxication at the scene. She failed a roadside breath test and was transported to the Bay Roberts RCMP detachment where further testing confirmed her impairment.

Her vehicle was seized and impounded, and her driver’s licence was suspended. She was released from custody and will appear in Harbour Grace Provincial Court in August 2026 to answer to charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle and impaired operation over 80 mg%.