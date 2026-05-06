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Bay St. George RCMP issue warning about counterfeit currency circulating in the area

Justice, News

Bay St. George RCMP is advising the public about recent circulation of counterfeit currency after reports from local residents and businesses.

Counterfeit currency recently collected by police are mostly $50 and $100 bills, and several had matching serial numbers. Additionally, the metallic or reflective portrait element was a sticker that could be peeled away from the counterfeit bills.

These counterfeit bills have been used to make purchases throughout the community at local businesses.

If you feel you are in possession of counterfeit currency, please contact your local police. As a retailer, you have the right to refuse suspected counterfeit currency.  More information on counterfeit currency can be found here:  Counterfeit prevention – Bank of Canada

RCMP NL reminds the public that it is an offence to produce, possess or re-circulate a counterfeit bill. If you come into contact with what you believe is counterfeit currency, report it to police.

Anyone with information on the circulation of counterfeit currency in the area is asked to contact Bay St. George RCMP at 709-643-2118. 

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