Bay d’Espoir RCMP tickets driver unsafely towing dock

Justice, News May 25th, 2026

Bay d’Espoir RCMP ticketed a driver this weekend after an officer spotted him towing a floating wharf improperly secured on top of two tandem trailers behind his vehicle. The towing vehicle and both the trailers were deemed unfit for the road.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. on May 23, an officer on patrol along Main Road (Route 361) in Head of Bay d’Espoir noticed a truck that appeared to have no front bumper, a heavily damaged body and a was driving at a slow rate of speed while towing a floating dock on two separate trailers. The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, as neither the truck nor the trailers were fit for the roadway.

The operator — a 55-year-old man — was ticketed under the Highway Traffic Act for operating a vehicle without cargo properly secured and for violations of licence and equipment regulations.