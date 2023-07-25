Hot weather makes for short and sweet strawberry farming season

At least one strawberry farmer in Central Newfoundland says the season for strawberries was slow starting, thanks to a rainy June, but has quickly taken off.
Chris Oram, the manager of Mark’s Market, says it’s been hot an hectic, as berries having been ripening quickly in the intense heat. He says while they’ve seen plentiful berries it may be a shorter season for his Wooddale farm. As well, he says local farmers have been struggling to keep prices down this year as costs like labour and fertilizer continue to rise.
He expects many farms will begin closing over the next couple of weeks.
Colleen Lewis
Videojournalist/NTV News covering Central Newfoundland
About the AuthorColleen Lewis has been a journalist with NTV, since 2003. As part of the province's most-watched newscast for two decades, Colleen has provided coverage throughout the province that have appeared provincially and nationally. From the Badger flood, to significant trials, to the shifting political climate, Colleen has brought reliable coverage to viewers for over 20 years. Born in Bonne Bay, and raised in Deer Lake, she is also the Globe and Mail best-selling author of Mr. Big. A true crime which stayed on the national bestseller list for six straight weeks in the fall of 2015. She has freelanced for the CBC, and written articles for magazines including Canadian Geographic. Colleen volunteered in provincial politics through the early 1990's and went on to develop a small community newspaper in her hometown. From there, she entered the world of daily news at the Western Star. But for her, nurturing her family and caring for her community has been the greatest accomplishment so far.
You Might also like
-
Province launches new job accelerator and growth programBy Bailey Howard — 10 hours ago
In a bid to attract new investment that supports innovation, economic development and diversification, the province has announced details of a new Job Accelerator and Growth Program. The program will incentivize qualified, established, profitable companies to establish and grow in Newfoundland and Labrador.
“We welcome investments and incentives that help businesses in our province build and grow. This program will provide support to businesses who are already contributing significantly to our economy and community by giving them additional support to expand and attract talent,” says AnnMarie Boudreau, CEO of St. John’s Board of Trade. “Whether it’s investing in new technologies, recruiting, developing new products and services, or expanding to new markets – we hope this program gives NL-based businesses an advantage they need to compete and succeed.”
The application-based program provides qualified companies with a payroll rebate of 10 per cent for each incremental job created. A further five per cent is added for the hiring of a recent graduate in the province or a new resident to the province from another jurisdiction with priority skills that are in limited supply in Newfoundland and Labrador. In return, the applicant must agree to create at least 20 incremental jobs over a three-year period with a minimum average salary of $50,000, and must demonstrate a long-term commitment to the province in the form of capital or other investment.
The Job Accelerator and Growth program provides Newfoundland and Labrador with a competitive advantage compared to other jurisdictions offering similar incentives to attract companies and investments.
This program is in alignment with the provincial government’s population growth strategies and will help to attract and retain companies that employ recent graduates, individuals with priority skills, and newcomers to increase the magnitude and capabilities of the local labour force.
NTV’s Bailey Howard is covering the story and will have more on the NTV Evening Newshour.Post Views: 139
-
NDP demanding answers from government on Ukrainians facing housing crisisBy David Salter — 8 hours ago
NDP Leader Jim Dinn wants the province to explain why Ukrainians are facing uncertainty regarding their current housing situation.
“Many newcomer Ukrainians have contacted us this week, panicking because they have received a letter giving them just two weeks to find alternative housing,” said Dinn. “They have been searching for homes since arriving in the province and have been unable to find places in the current housing market. They and their families have nowhere to move.”
Dinn says representatives of the ANC confirmed letters were sent to people who have found employment. However, the NDP says people cannot afford housing on minimum wage salaries. “These
Ukrainians are facing homelessness. Government has put them in this situation,” says Dinn.
The NDP says government knew in March 2022 when it set up its Ukrainian Family Support desk and in
May of the same year when it welcomed the first planeload of Ukrainian refugees, that there
was already a housing crisis brewing and it did little to find long-term solutions. “Government invited Ukrainians to come to our province a year and a half ago, and have
consistently ignored the housing crunch,” Dinn said. “We cannot now heartlessly evict
newcomers into this market where many people are struggling to find affordable housing.”
NTV’s David Salter is covering the story and will have more on the NTV Evening Newshour.Post Views: 119
-
More hot air and thunderstorms are on the way for WednesdayBy Eddie Sheerr — 2 hours ago
For YOUR 7-day forecast and to track the rain using our new INTERACTIVE RADAR, be sure to visit the weather page!
Tuesday afternoon we saw multiple areas of showers and thunderstorms develop over the Province. These storms were generally located over the interior and western portions of Labrador and the central and northeastern areas of the Island. Outside of the storms, the weather is pretty quiet aside from the heat and humidity over much of Newfoundland.
Lows across the Province overnight will range from the mid to upper teens for much of Newfoundland to 9° to 18° in Labrador. The coolest readings will be found on the North Coast. Skies will turn partly cloudy to mostly clear once the storms end. There will be some showers late on the top of the Great Northern Peninsula.
Wednesday will be almost a carbon copy of Tuesday for the Island. Highs will again be in the mid to upper 20s, with humidex values in the 30 to 35 range. Labrador will see highs the teens on the coast to the mid-20s inland. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy across much of N.L.
There will be some afternoon showers and thunderstorms. And some storms could be strong, especially between the central and parts of the southwest, where heavy rain, gusty winds, and pea-sized hail will be possible.
Thursday and Friday do not look dissimilar to tomorrow for much of the region, although some cooler air will move into Labrador, with highs dipping into the middle teens. The weekend will see a bit of a pattern change for the Island, as a couple of lows are going to swing through. As it stands now, Saturday into Sunday may be quite rainy for central and eastern areas. Highs will also fall back into the upper teens and lower 20s.Post Views: 51