Hot weather makes for short and sweet strawberry farming season

By Colleen Lewis
Published on July 25, 2023 at 4:58 pm
Updated on July 25, 2023 8:17 pm

At least one strawberry farmer in Central Newfoundland says the season for strawberries was slow starting, thanks to a rainy June, but has quickly taken off.

Chris Oram, the manager of Mark’s Market, says it’s been hot an hectic, as berries having been ripening quickly in the intense heat. He says while they’ve seen plentiful berries it may be a shorter season for his Wooddale farm. As well, he says local farmers have been struggling to keep prices down this year as costs like labour and fertilizer continue to rise.

He expects many farms will begin closing over the next couple of weeks.

