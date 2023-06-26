Homelessness group weighs in on George Street fence

Another voice has been added to the chorus of those raising concerns about the City of St. John’s decision to erect an eight-foot fence around the performance stage on George Street.

Doug Pawson of End Homelessness St. John’s says the tactic is not addressing the bigger issue at hand — homelessness. Some people had been using the covered stage for shelter and the city determined that was a safety and security concern and voted for a fence.

Pawson called the decision disappointing and said community collaboration could help find better solutions. NTV’s David Salter will have the story tonight on the NTV Evening Newshour.