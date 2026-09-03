Auditor General finds major oversight and accountability gaps in N.L. long-term care

News September 3rd, 2026

Auditor General, Denise Hanrahan, delivered a performance audit report to the Public Accounts Committee today on matters related to long term care in the province. This audit is the second of two audits requested by the Committee, pursuant to section 22 of the Auditor General Act. The first audit, into personal care homes, was submitted to the Committee on April 1, 2025.

The audit found that Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services, the Department of Health and Community Services, and the Department of Seniors did not adequately ensure that long term care residents were provided with quality care and services to meet their needs. There was inappropriate oversight and performance monitoring due to unclear responsibilities, limited performance measures, and inconsistent monitoring. Operational standards were outdated and had not been comprehensively updated since 2005. There was a lack of accountability within the system, including weaknesses in governance, oversight, monitoring, and operational practices.

The Public Accounts Committee shares the view that delivery and quality of care to vulnerable individuals of our society is of the utmost importance, forming the basis for requesting the Auditor General to undertake this work. The Committee is committed to following up on these important matters on behalf of the Legislature and will be contacting Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services and the departments of Health and Community Services and Seniors to request an action plan for implementation of the Auditor General’s recommendations. Officials will also be advised that they may be invited to appear at a future public hearing with respect to these matters.

The Committee conducted a public hearing on the personal care home report on May 20, 2025, with officials from Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services and Health and Community Services appearing.