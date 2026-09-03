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Labrador woman calling for better accessibility on Labrador Marine ferry

Health, News

A Labrador woman is sounding the alarm on accessibility barriers in this province. Dawn Letto is calling for better support for disabilities of all sizes. That’s after she noticed in May that the adult change table aboard the Qajaq W. was gone.

Five months later, Letto is hoping people will realize why this issue deserves an immediate solution.

Letto’s son, 17-year-old Cameron, has Global Developmental Delay and relies on Dawn and his loved ones to take care of him, including when he has to go to the bathroom.

Dawn and Cameron

Cameron must travel to St. John’s frequently for medical appointments. Due to the large amount of equipment they have to take for Cameron when travelling, and the price of air travel from Labrador to Newfoundland, Letto uses the ferry. Her issue isn’t about the long travel… it’s about the Blanc-Sablon to St. Barbe ferry not having the appropriate change table currently available.

It’s a physical and mental challenge says Letto, who has had to resort to changing her adult son in their vehicle. Letto says they’re not the only family in this type of situation.

In a statement to NTV News, the Department of Transpiration and Infrastructure confirmed that an adult change table will be installed on the Qajaq W., with completion anticipated by September 30.

NTV News will have this full story coming up on the NTV Evening Newshour.

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