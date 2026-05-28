Grand opening of NL Health Services Rural Innovation Hub

Health, News May 28th, 2026

Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) Health Services, along with community partners, announced a key milestone for rural communities with the grand opening of the NL Health Services Rural Innovation Hub.

Located in Grand Falls-Windsor, the state-of-the-art facility was created to support the development, testing, and implementation of innovative approaches to improve rural health care and foster economic development within the region.

The Rural Innovation Hub will serve as a collaborative space where health-care professionals, researchers and community partners can work together to develop forward-thinking solutions that address challenges facing rural communities.

“Our new government is committed to supporting frontline health care providers and providing care closer to home,” said Lela Evans, Minister of Health and Community Services. “The Rural Innovation Hub will ensure providers can practice their skills and learn new techniques close to home so that their patients receive the best care with the fewest disruptions.”

”Everyone deserves quality care, no matter where they live,” said Ron Johnson, CEO (Interim) of NL Health Services. “The Rural Innovation Hub is grounded in the principle of providing care closer to home. By giving clinicians in rural communities access to advanced training, technology, and simulation opportunities locally, we can strengthen patient care, while reducing the need for travel for both health-care providers and patients.”



The facility features a simulation training lab that replicates a hospital environment. It is designed to support health-care providers serving rural and remote communities through hands-on demonstration and training, helping clinicians prepare for a wide range of clinical situations. The simulation lab will also support continued learning, allowing for care delivery to maintain pace with evolving technology and practices.