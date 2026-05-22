Relocation of Community Walk-in Clinic and Newcomer Health Clinic in St. John’s

Health, News May 22nd, 2026

NL Health Services is advising the public that, effective June 1, the Community Walk-in Clinic and Newcomer Health Clinic will relocate from 50 Mundy Pond Road, St. John’s to 850 Topsail Road, Mount Pearl. The Community Walk-in Clinic and Newcomer Health Clinic will operate temporarily in the space that will be used for Urgent Care Centre (west). This purpose of the relocation is to accommodate renovations at the 50 Mundy Pond Road site. Please see additional information below.

Community Walk-in Clinic:

The hours of operation will remain the same. Monday – Friday (8.00 a.m. – 8.00 a.m.) and Saturday (8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.).

Individuals can call 1-709-777-0800 or text 1-877-709-2005 to determine availability at the clinic.

Newcomer Health Clinic:

Patients will be contacted directly regarding their appointments and will be reminded of the location change at that time.

Patients can continue to contact the clinic by calling 709-752-4174 or by texting 1-877-709-4011.

The Newcomer Health Clinic will return to 50 Mundy Pond Road following renovations.

Other information:

Signage will be posted at the sites to advise of the change in location.

The clinics will continue to operate at 50 Mundy Pond Road until opening at the new location (850 Topsail Road) on June 1, 2026.

Getting to the new location (850 Topsail Road, Mount Pearl): For more information about bus routes, please visit the Metrobus website. There is free parking available at the site.

Urgent Care Centre (west) location: Information around the opening date for Urgent Care Centre (west) at 850 Topsail Road, Mount Pearl will be shared with the public once finalized.

St. John’s West/Mount Pearl Family Care Team: This Family Care Team also operates at 850 Topsail Road, Mount Pearl. There is no change in this clinic.