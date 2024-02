The Newfoundland Growlers lost in a shootout to the Reading Royals on Saturday night at Santander Arena.

The final score was 4 to 3.

Zach O’Brien, Tate Singleton and Matt Brassard scored for the Growlers. Vyacheslav Peksa made 39 saves.

The Growlers will face off against the Reading Royals again today at 2:30 p.m. Newfoundland time.