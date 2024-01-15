Growlers come up short in both weekend games

The Newfoundland Growlers played two games on home ice this weekend and were downed in both by the Adirondack Thunder.

On Saturday the Growlers lost in overtime by a score of 5 to 4. Both Tate Singleton and Isaac Johnson both scored two goals each.

In the final game on Sunday, the Growlers lose by a score of 6 to 2. Isaac Johnson and Cory Dennis scored both goals. In the game on Sunday, Terry Ryan made his Growlers debut.

The Newfoundland Growlers will head to Norfolk following the all-star break.