Grieving mother calls on government to act after son dies of fentanyl overdose

It’s a parent’s worst nightmare: finding out your child has died of a drug overdose. Tina Olivero is living that nightmare, two days after her son, Ben, was found dead in downtown St. John’s. But through her grief, she’s speaking out about the dangers of fentanyl and the urgent need for government to act before more people die. NTV’s Rosie Mullaley reports.
About the AuthorRosie Mullaley is an award-winning journalist who covered the justice beat in St. John’s for many years. A veteran reporter, who spent over three decades with the province’s daily newspaper, she enjoys telling a wide range of stories, from human interest pieces to sports to hard-hitting news and developments that affect citizens in their communities. When she isn’t tracking down the news, she is a talented musician who plays keyboard and guitar and is lead vocalist for the four-piece band Trails End. One of the province’s most respected journalists, she is also the proud mother of two wonderful boys.
