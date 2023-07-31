Health News

Grieving mother calls on government to act after son dies of fentanyl overdose

By Rosie Mullaley
Published on July 31, 2023 at 4:59 pm
Updated on July 31, 2023 9:31 pm

It’s a parent’s worst nightmare: finding out your child has died of a drug overdose. Tina Olivero is living that nightmare, two days after her son, Ben, was found dead in downtown St. John’s. But through her grief, she’s speaking out about the dangers of fentanyl and the urgent need for government to act before more people die. NTV’s Rosie Mullaley reports.

