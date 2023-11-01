Government provides funding to health innovation companies

Three local businesses have received research and development funding to support health technology and innovation.

On Tuesday, Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology Andrew Parsons announced over $1.5 million in funding.

Polyamyna Nanotech Inc. will receive $543,537 for a research and development project to assess how its antimicrobial coating adheres to commonly used surfaces in the health care environment and to discern the effectiveness of the coating in reducing bacterial growth.

BreatheSuite Inc. helps people with respiratory problems. To expand their services into the United States, the company proposes the building of a senior-oriented automated exercise program facilitation and tracking tool. To support this business growth, the Provincial Government is providing $521,431 to the company.

PolyUnity Tech Inc. is an additive manufacturing company. A project undertaken by the company includes a series of major activities designed to support the expansion of the i3D.Health platforms’ capabilities and performance. They will receive funding of $449,150.