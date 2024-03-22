Good driving conditions in Newfoundland, not so much in Labrador

Roads are mostly bare across the Island with a few snow-covered areas along the west and south coasts.

From the Quebec Border to Happy Valley-Goose Bay roads are bare. There is poor visibility and travel is not recommended from Happy Valley Goose Bay to Cartwright. Roads are snow-covered with drifting snow south of Cartwright Junction.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled all crossings for today. The MV Terra Nova is stormbound due to high winds and seas. The MV Challenge One is stormbound in La Poile.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Porter Flight 2460 is cancelled. At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, PAL flights 923, 924, and 927 are delayed. Flights in Gander are on time.