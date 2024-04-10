Good driving conditions across most areas of the province

On the Northern Avalon Peninsula roads are partly snow-covered. It’s a similar story on the TCH from Southern Harbour to Clarenville. Roads are also snow-covered east of Gander, on the Baie Verte Peninsula, the St. Anthony area, and from Buchan’s Resource Road to Burgeo.

Across the Big Land, roads are bare and dry with a few icy sections.

Marine Atlantic is operating on time. The MV Terra Nova is departing Rencontre for Bay L’Argent for maintenance at 7:00 a.m. this morning. The vessel is expected to return to service late this afternoon.

Flights are on time at the St. John’s International Airport, Gander International Airport and Deer Lake Regional Airport.