Gas will be delivered to Bell Island on Thursday, says Hutton

In what might be Fred Hutton’s first political challenge, the only gas station on Bell Island closed its services last Friday. Irving Oil informed Kings Gas Station that no more gas would be delivered to Bell Island due to unfortunate circumstances.

But late this afternoon, Hutton says the issue has been worked out temporarily. Gas is expected to be delivered to the station on Bell Island tomorrow.

Previous story:

In a statement by Kings Irving Gas Station, of Bell Island, they are advising the public that they closed its services on Friday, Feb. 16.

Iriving Oil advised them no more gas would be delivered to Bell Island due to unfortunate circumstances. The Mayor of Bell Island and MHA Fred Hutton were both notified immediately and are actively working to try and resolve the matter.