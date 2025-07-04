Police investigating attempted armed robbery at Da Shed Pub

Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP is investigating an attempted armed robbery that occurred at Da Shed Pub in Happy Valley-Goose Bay last night, July 3.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, a masked man entered the business holding what appeared to be a shotgun and demanded money from the bar staff. When confronted by an employee, the individual left the property without further incident and was seen departing the area on a dirt bike. The dirt bike entered onto a trail behind the business.

The investigation is continuing and is currently being led by RCMP NL’s Labrador District General Investigation Section.

Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP is seeking assistance from the public, asking residents to report any information they may have about this crime. Residents are asked to check for possible surveillance footage of a dirt bike or an individual matching the attached images prior to and after the crime, between the hours of 11:00 p.m. to midnight on Thursday.

Anyone having information about this crime is asked to contact Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP at 709-896-3383. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-8477.