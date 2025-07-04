Marius Normore nominated as NDP candidate in St. John’s West

Marius Normore is the NDP’s candidate in St. John’s West for the 2025 provincial election.



With over eight years of professional experience in health and safety, Normore has worked across the mining, academic, and research sectors. The MUN Bachelor of Science graduate currently lives in St. John’s West and has spent most of his adult life in the capital city.

“As a father of a 13-month-old, I think every day about the kind of Newfoundland and Labrador we’re building for the next generation. I want to fight for a province where families can thrive, where workers are treated with respect, and where everyone has access to the support and opportunity they deserve,” he says.