The RNC is searching for missing person, Jamie William Roebothan, reported missing from St. John’s. The 47-year-old is described as tall with a slender build, with short grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Roebothan is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.