Gas prices down slightly; diesel up by less than a cent

There were no serious injuries reported following a two-vehicle collision in St. John’s on Wednesday evening.

The collision happened at about 8:00 p.m. at the intersection of Allandale Road and Higgin’s Line. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage. All occupants of the vehicles involved were assessed by paramedics, with one person being taken to hospital for precautionary measures.

Traffic was slowed in the area as crews worked, and until the damaged vehicles could be removed.