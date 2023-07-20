Gas prices down slightly; diesel up by less than a cent

A slight change at the pumps for Newfoundland and Labrador motorists this morning. Some minor fuel prices changes to report. Gas is down by a half cent while diesel is up by about a cent. Furnace and stove oil are also up but by less than a cent, while propane increases by almost two cents. The Public Utility Board’s next price adjustment is slated for Thursday, July 27. But the board continues to monitor the daily benchmark prices for motor fuels and heating fuels and will adjust maximum prices outside this schedule if circumstances warrant.
- Home
- News
- Programs
- Features
- Webcams
- Weather Centre
- Contact
- Advertise
- Accessibility
- FREE streaming NTV+