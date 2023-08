Police in Gander are continuing its investigation into a theft that happened at the NLC on Laurel Road in Gander on June 22.

The suspect is a caucasian man, with brown hair, brown facial hair, wearing eyeglasses and a blue coat and jeans.

Police are asking anyone with information on the identification of this individual to contact Gander RCMP at 709-256-6841 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers.