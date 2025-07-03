Prohibited driver crashes vehicle on TCH near Norris Arm, arrested by RCMP Traffic Services

Following the report of a single-vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Norris Arm that occurred on June 27, a 56-year-old man was arrested by RCMP Traffic Services Central.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m. last Friday, police responded to the report of the crash and attended the scene. The driver, who was out walking around the vehicle, was prohibited from driving Canada-wide. The driving prohibition was issued by the court as part of a sentence for a previous impaired driving conviction. The man was arrested for driving while prohibited. He was released from custody and is set to appear in court at a later date. The vehicle was seized.

RCMP NL continues to fulfill its mandate to protect public safety, enforce the law, and ensure the delivery of priority policing services in Newfoundland and Labrador.