The RCMP had a busy weekend across the province responding to more than 1,000 calls for service.

Officers responded to a broad range of calls that included incidents of intimate partner violence, sudden deaths, missing persons, structure fires, alarm calls, off-road vehicle violations, violations of the Liquor Control Act, boaters in distress, suspicious persons or vehicles, service of court documents and municipal bylaw enforcement.

More than 60 of the calls for service resulted in charges.