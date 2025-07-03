ATV operator crashes vehicle in Conne River, arrested for impaired operation

A 24-year-old man is facing charges of impaired operation after crashing an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in Conne River on June 28. Shortly after 8:00 p.m., Bay d’Espoir RCMP received a report of an ATV crash on Bayview Heights in Conne River. Police located the operator who showed signs of alcohol impairment. The man was arrested and provided breath samples at the detachment that were three times the legal limit.

He was released from police custody and is set to appear in court at a later date to face charges of impaired operation.