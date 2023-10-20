Funding Awarded for Indigenous Violence Prevention Initiatives

On Thursday, the Minister Responsible for Women and Gender Equality Pam Parsons announced $303,407 in funding for 15 projects through the Provincial Government’s Indigenous Violence Prevention Grants Program.

The program supports Indigenous Governments and Organizations in the province with efforts to prevent violence against Indigenous women and children and 2SLGBTQQIA+ individuals.

Projects receiving funding through the program include initiatives focused on increasing public awareness, education and training, investing in leadership development, building community capacity, and enhancing opportunities for healing.

Parsons said, “The Indigenous Violence Prevention Grants Program reaffirms our government’s commitment to preventing violence experienced by Indigenous women, children and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.”