Funding announced for Provincial Indigenous Women’s Reconciliation Council

The province has announced $550,000 in funding for the Provincial Indigenous Women’s Reconciliation Council.

The funding is provided under the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence, a four-year bilateral agreement the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador signed with Women and Gender Equality Canada, resulting in $13.6 million in new funding to invest in violence prevention initiatives throughout the province.

The formation of the Reconciliation Council was a recommendation of the Hear Our Voices: MMIWG Policy Recommendations of the First Women of Newfoundland and Labrador report.

The goal of the Reconciliation Council is to coordinate and lead meaningful action to address existing challenges and obstacles in the areas of culture, health and wellness, justice, and human security, which impact Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.