News

Arrests made following weapons offence

Posted: July 18, 2025 8:26 pm
By Web Team

SHARE


The RNC made arrests following a weapons offence in Paradise.

Around 11 p.m. yesterday, police descended on Carlisle Drive after reports of gunshots fired in the area from a vehicle that had fled the scene. Upon arrival, officers located some minor property damage. There were no injuries. Within minutes, the suspect vehicle was located nearby on Topsail Road and a traffic stop initiated. During a search of the vehicle, a 9mm handgun was located. Three men were taken into custody.

The driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old Noah Waterman is facing charges of:

·         Two counts of mischief by damaging property

·         Criminal Harassment

·         Impaired Driving

He also had his license suspended and the vehicle he was driving was impounded.

A passenger, 25-year-old Coady Careen, has been charged with:

·         Carelessly using a firearm or ammunition

·         Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

·         Unauthorized possession of a firearm

·         Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

·         Using a firearm in the commission of an indictable offence

·         Intentionally discharging a firearm while being reckless about endangering the public

·         Possessing a weapon at an unauthorized place

·         Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

·         Possessing a weapon with ammunition

·         Mischief by damaging property

·         Possessing property obtained by crime

This was a targeted event. The third male was released without charge. The investigation is ongoing.

Post Views: 42

Scroll to top