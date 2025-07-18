Arrests made following weapons offence

The RNC made arrests following a weapons offence in Paradise.
Around 11 p.m. yesterday, police descended on Carlisle Drive after reports of gunshots fired in the area from a vehicle that had fled the scene. Upon arrival, officers located some minor property damage. There were no injuries. Within minutes, the suspect vehicle was located nearby on Topsail Road and a traffic stop initiated. During a search of the vehicle, a 9mm handgun was located. Three men were taken into custody.
The driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old Noah Waterman is facing charges of:
· Two counts of mischief by damaging property
· Criminal Harassment
· Impaired Driving
He also had his license suspended and the vehicle he was driving was impounded.
A passenger, 25-year-old Coady Careen, has been charged with:
· Carelessly using a firearm or ammunition
· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
· Unauthorized possession of a firearm
· Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
· Using a firearm in the commission of an indictable offence
· Intentionally discharging a firearm while being reckless about endangering the public
· Possessing a weapon at an unauthorized place
· Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle
· Possessing a weapon with ammunition
· Mischief by damaging property
· Possessing property obtained by crime
This was a targeted event. The third male was released without charge. The investigation is ongoing.