Arrests made following weapons offence

The RNC made arrests following a weapons offence in Paradise.

Around 11 p.m. yesterday, police descended on Carlisle Drive after reports of gunshots fired in the area from a vehicle that had fled the scene. Upon arrival, officers located some minor property damage. There were no injuries. Within minutes, the suspect vehicle was located nearby on Topsail Road and a traffic stop initiated. During a search of the vehicle, a 9mm handgun was located. Three men were taken into custody.

The driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old Noah Waterman is facing charges of:

· Two counts of mischief by damaging property

· Criminal Harassment

· Impaired Driving

He also had his license suspended and the vehicle he was driving was impounded.

A passenger, 25-year-old Coady Careen, has been charged with:

· Carelessly using a firearm or ammunition

· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

· Unauthorized possession of a firearm

· Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

· Using a firearm in the commission of an indictable offence

· Intentionally discharging a firearm while being reckless about endangering the public

· Possessing a weapon at an unauthorized place

· Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

· Possessing a weapon with ammunition

· Mischief by damaging property

· Possessing property obtained by crime

This was a targeted event. The third male was released without charge. The investigation is ongoing.