RCMP continue search for missing person Ping Chang, requesting public assistance

RCMP NL is requesting the assistance of passengers who departed by Marine Atlantic ferry from North Sydney, NS on July 15, en route to Port aux Basques. Missing 41-year-old woman Ping Chang was last seen aboard the MV Blue Puttees on Wednesday, July 16, around 3:30 a.m. Police are requesting information from passengers who travelled on the Marine Atlantic vessel departing the evening of July 15, in North Sydney, NS and arriving in Port Aux Basques, the morning of July 16.

Any passenger who may have interacted with or observed missing person Ping Chang aboard the MV Blue Puttees is asked to contact Channel-Port Aux Basques RCMP at 709-695-2149.

The investigation is ongoing.