Police make arrests following drug transaction

The RNC has arrested a man and a woman for drug trafficking on the Northeast Avalon.

Yesterday, police arrested three individuals involved in a drug transaction on Blackmarsh Road in St. John’s. A vehicle was seized at the scene in connection with the investigation.

Emma Murphy, 24, and Martin Marks, 29 were both charged with trafficking in a controlled substance.

During a subsequent search of a property in the west end of St. John’s, officers seized another vehicle, a replica handgun, and what is believed to be:

Fentanyl

Cocaine

Crystal Meth

LSD

Methadone

Psilocybin (Magic mushrooms)

Contraband cigarettes

A quantity of cash

And numerous prescription pills

The accused were held in custody to appear in provincial court. The investigation is ongoing with further charges anticipated.