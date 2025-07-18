News

Police make arrests following drug transaction

Posted: July 18, 2025 8:24 pm
By Web Team

SHARE


The RNC has arrested a man and a woman for drug trafficking on the Northeast Avalon.

Yesterday, police arrested three individuals involved in a drug transaction on Blackmarsh Road in St. John’s. A vehicle was seized at the scene in connection with the investigation.

Emma Murphy, 24, and Martin Marks, 29 were both charged with trafficking in a controlled substance.

During a subsequent search of a property in the west end of St. John’s, officers seized another vehicle, a replica handgun, and what is believed to be:

  • Fentanyl
  • Cocaine
  • Crystal Meth
  • LSD
  • Methadone
  • Psilocybin (Magic mushrooms)    
  • Contraband cigarettes
  • A quantity of cash
  • And numerous prescription pills

The accused were held in custody to appear in provincial court. The investigation is ongoing with further charges anticipated.

Post Views: 45

Scroll to top