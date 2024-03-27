Freezing Rain, Wind Warnings in effect for Wednesday

GET THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS HERE
An area of low pressure will pass well west of the Province today and subsequently will push snow, ice pellets, freezing rain, and rain into portions of Newfoundland and Labrador today. Labrador will kind of see a messy mix of it all, while on the Island, some areas of the West Coast and Northern Peninsula will see a few hours of freezing rain today before transitioning over to rain this evening.
The Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander has issued Freezing Rain Warnings for the following areas from this morning into tonight:
- The Northern Peninsula East
- Port Saunders and the Straits
- Red Bay to L’anse-au-Clair
- Norman Bay to Lodge Bay
- Eagle River
For the Northern Peninsula, there will be several hours of freezing rain this evening, after snow and ice pellets. Expect nearly 5 mm of freezing rain.
In eastern and southeastern Labrador, expect freezing rain overnight. The freezing rain will be preceded by a few hours of snow and/or ice pellets.
Freezing Rain amounts will be 5 to 10 mm.
Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.
A Wreckhouse Wind Warning is in effect for the Channel-Port aux Basques areas from this morning through this afternoon.
During that time frame, wind gusts are expected to be 100 km/h.
Motorists, especially in high-profile vehicles, may expect hazardous driving conditions on highways subject to strong cross winds.
Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.
Wreckhouse wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds.