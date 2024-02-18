Five sudden deaths this week signal a potential increase of dangerous illicit drugs in NL

The RNC is warning the public of the dangerous use of illicit drugs following five recent sudden deaths.

The five deaths over the last week took place on the Northeast Avalon and in Labrador. At this time the deaths are all under investigation by the RNC and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The causes of death have not yet been determined. More information will be made available by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner as it becomes available.

These deaths signal to RNC investigators, the possibility of an increase in the availability of illicit, dangerous, and potentially fatal drugs in our communities.

If you or someone you know is experiencing the symptoms of a drug overdose call 911 immediately.

If you or someone you know is using illicit drugs, please ensure there is a naloxone kit close by. Free Naloxone kits are distributed by the Department of Health and Community Services. A list of distribution sites is available online at gov.nl.ca/hcs/naloxonekits.

The RNC is also reminding the public to reach out to local addiction resources, or call 811 for help if needed.