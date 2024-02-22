News

Fisheries advocate speaks out against price-setting legislation

Posted: February 22, 2024 10:39 pm
By David Salter

video
play-sharp-fill

A fisheries advocate is speaking out against price-setting legislation in the province.

That’s after the FFAW lost an arbitration over last year’s crab fishery protest.

NTV’s David Salter has more.

Post Views: 0

Scroll to top Hide picture