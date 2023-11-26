Firearms situation on Brazil Street ends in arrests

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says three people have been arrested in relation what they’re calling a firearms offence that closed a residential neighborhood in downtown St. John’s and forced the postponement of the Downtown St John’s Santa Clause parade.
Police were called to a home on Brazil street just after dawn this morning after witnesses reported shots fired from the home. When the RNC arrived, a tense standoff involving tactical units and persons inside the home began. Throughout the day, negotiators worked to communicate with those inside including using remote vehicles and an effort to get a cell phone inside the home.
The areas of Brazil Street, parts of LeMarchant road, Casey Street and Barters Hill were closed and residents were asked to stay inside and not interfere with the police effort.
By 3:30 this afternoon, three men had walked out of the home with arms raised and surrendered to police peacefully. The three were taken into custody but police say the investigation is ongoing and a list of charges are expected. Residents in the area can expect a continued police presence in the coming days as the investigation remains active.