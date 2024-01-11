Ferryland police investigating cabin arson

Ferryland RCMP is investigating an arson that occurred at a cabin off the Witless Bay Line on Tuesday night.

Just before 11:00 p.m. on January 9, police received a call reporting that a cabin was on fire. Police reports indicate it was an unoccupied cabin in a remote area. Accessing the cabin in a vehicle was not possible for police or fire crews. The structure, which was uninhabited and closed for the winter season, was completely destroyed by the blaze.

As the investigation continues, police ask anyone with information on the fire or any suspicious activities in the area around the time of the fire is asked to contact Ferryland RCMP or Crime Stoppers.