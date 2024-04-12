Excellent driving conditions across the province

It is a nice drive across the province this morning. Roads are bare and dry with good visibility. Across Labrador, roads are bare and dry with a few icy patches and good visibility.

Marine Atlantic is anticipating delays to crossings tonight and on Saturday. Provincial ferries are on time.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada flights 1572 and 1573 are cancelled and Air Canada Flight 2252 is delayed. At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, Air Canada Flight 1177 is delayed. Flights are on time at the Gander International Airport.