Elementary school in Witless Bay closed after overnight vandalism

Ferryland RCMP are investigating extensive damages to St. Bernard’s Elementary late Wednesday night.

At approximately 11:50 p.m., police responded to a commercial alarm at the elementary school in Witless Bay. Upon arrival it was discovered that the school had been broken into and more than 30 exterior windows were smashed. Inside, a number of fire extinguishers were deployed. The damages and required clean-up caused a school closure today.

A male was seen running from the property during the alarm.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone having information about this crime or the individual(s) responsible, including available surveillance footage, is asked to contact Ferryland RCMP at 709-432-2440 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.