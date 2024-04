The largest tradeshow and marketplace in Newfoundland and Labrador, the Downhome Expo descends on the Mount Pearl Glacier next weekend, with more than 100 different vendors, games, contests and more.

Doors open at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, May 3rd, 2024 and the show runs until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 5th, 2024.