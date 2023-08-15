Eddie’s Tuesday evening forecast; rain showers tonight, less for Wednesday

Tonight’s Outlook
A weakening area of low pressure will swirl across the Island overnight. This will keep on-and-off showers on the go for areas of western, central, and eastern Newfoundland while the South Coast remains primarily dry. Lows in the lower to middle teens. Some coastal locations will see fog patches overnight. Wind speeds will be light.
Expect a few showers in Labrador in the southeast and the west overnight. Otherwise, it’s dry and partly to mostly cloudy. Lows near 10°.
Wednesday’s Outlook
A few showers will be found over eastern and central areas in the morning. The showers will end by early afternoon and skies will gradually turn partly to mostly cloudy. Areas of western Newfoundland, the GNP, and the South Coast will generally see sunshine. Highs range from the mid to upper teens east and central, to lower teens on the GNP, and near 20 for the West Coast and South Coast.
Labrador can expect mostly sunny skies, with highs in the teens to near 20. The cooler readings will be found on the north coast, while the mid to upper teens and near 20 will be found farther south and west.
Extended Outlook
Thursday looks quiet and sunny across the Province, with highs in the mid-teens in eastern Newfoundland to near 20, or higher, just about everywhere else in NL.
Friday will see be mostly sunny with highs in the upper teens to lower 20s.
Saturday will see periods of rain across much of the Province as an area of low-pressure swings through the region. Highs will be near 20°. Sunday will be a tad warmer, with highs in the lower to middle 20s. Showers may still be around.